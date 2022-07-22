2 hospitalized after Thursday crash on Madison's north side

MADISON (WKOW) — Two people were hospitalized after a crash on Madison's north side Thursday morning.
According to spokesperson Stephanie Fryer, officers were sent to the area of Northport Drive and School Road around 7:30 a.m. Thursday for a crash.
Witnesses told police the driver was arguing with someone walking in the area before her car left the road, hit a tree and flipped.
The driver and female passenger in the front seat were hospitalized. Two children in the back of the car were unhurt.
Fryer said the driver was cited for reckless driving causing injury.