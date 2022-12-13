3 people dead in multiple-vehicle crash in Wauwatosa

WAUWATOSA (WKOW) - Three people are dead after a crash in Wauwatosa Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say the crash happened on Watertown Plank and Mayfair Road. Officers told our Milwaukee affiliate there was initially a relatively minor crash involving a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck.
The crash escalated when the truck continued traveling southbound on Mayfair Road, striking several vehicles in traffic on Wisconsin Avenue. Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis said some of the cars caught fire.
"The DPW truck comes flying past us and smashed into these cars," witness James Rudd said. "Immediate flames and a lot of people went around, probably home by now, but we stayed and tried our best to help. Sadly, a lot of people didn't make it."
At least six vehicles were damaged in the crash. The driver of the DPW truck died, along with two other people who were in their cars. Two more people were taken to the hospital with injuries.