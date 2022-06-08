Beloit Police warn thieves targeting Kia & Hyundai cars

BELOIT (WKOW) -- The Beloit Police Department is warning thieves are targeting Kia and Hyundai cars.
"This year so far we've had 53 cars taken; last year we had 82," said Sgt. Ryan Flanagan with the Beloit Police Department.
Officers are investigating multiple groups, including the Kia Boys, for the rash of car thefts.
"These guys actually are from Milwaukee and are staying down here. So there is somewhat of a connection to the whole Kia Boys thing," said Sgt. Flanagan.
The Kia Boys are a Milwaukee-based car theft group, responsible for stealing mainly Kia vehicles.
Their brazen car thefts have caught the eye of law enforcement and the anger of car owners
"I had a 2019 Kia Forte and it was stolen three different times," said Cydney Pooler.
Pooler said police haven't confirmed if the Kia Boys are responsible for her misfortune, but she's learned there are similarities in the Kia Boys' modus operandi and in the way her car was taken.
"They were like you should not be leaving a car charger that turns into a USB port. You shouldn't leave that in your car anymore," said Pooler.
In a video, an unidentified Kia Boy said he's used a USB charger, among other items, to steal a car.
"We've had several groups that have been out there that have been doing these auto thefts," said Sgt. Flanagan.
Flanagan can't say just yet which group is responsible, but officers can say they usually arrest the same people because punishment hasn't been a deterrent.
"We've arrested several of them several times for doing them because they are juveniles, typically they aren't incarcerated or kept in services for any length of time," said Sgt. Flanagan.
Meanwhile, Cydney said she finally has piece of mind by getting rid of her Kia.
"I got a 2019 Ford Fusion and it's been great. No one's tried to steal it," said Pooler.
If you see people pulling on car doors, officers said that's a good indication they could be thieves and are testing your car for vulnerabilities. If you see this, you should contact police immediately.