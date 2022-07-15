Driver crashes car into building on 4th Street in Beloit

BELOIT (WKOW) — A man crashed a vehicle into a building on 4th Street near Portland Avenue in Beloit Friday morning.
City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said initial investigation shows the car was traveling northbound on 4th street at a high speed before hitting a building. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were unconscious from apparent overdose when police arrived.
The driver, identified as a 49-year-old Beloit male, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first-offense.
Lock said neither the driver or passenger "appear to have any serious injuries" and the building remains structurally sound.