Driver crashes car into building on 4th Street in Beloit

  • Updated
Beloit Crash 7.15.22
Courtesy of the Beloit Scanner Facebook Page

BELOIT (WKOW) — A man crashed a vehicle into a building on 4th Street near Portland Avenue in Beloit Friday morning. 

City of Beloit spokesperson Sarah Lock said initial investigation shows the car was traveling northbound on 4th street at a high speed before hitting a building. The driver and passenger of the vehicle were unconscious from apparent overdose when police arrived.

The driver, identified as a 49-year-old Beloit male, was arrested for operating while intoxicated first-offense.

Lock said neither the driver or passenger "appear to have any serious injuries" and the building remains structurally sound.

