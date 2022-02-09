'I just wanted them to stop': Madison man speaks out after being charged with ramming burglary suspects' car

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison man told 27 News he was trying to stop burglars when he t-boned his truck into the suspects' sedan Monday, causing serious injuries to the two people inside.
"They ended up turning, I ended up turning, I just wanted to stop them," Corey Sanderson, 29, told 27 News Wednesday after he was released from jail on a signature bond following a court hearing on his felony, second degree recklessly endangering charge. "I ended up hitting them with my truck. I didn't want to cause any bodily harm or anything. I just wanted to get this to a stop, so that way my parents could feel safe."
Sanderson said he began his pursuit of the sedan after a snowblower was stolen from the garage of the Sanderson family home on South Walbridge Street. A larger snowblower had been stolen from the home two days before the pursuit-provoking burglary.
"It kind of puts you in shock, you don't feel safe in the neighborhood," Sanderson said
He told 27 News his original intention in the pursuit involved trying to get information. "I couldn't catch a license plate because the hood of the vehicle was up," Sanderson said. "They didn't have any lights on."
Sanderson ended up behind the sedan in the 43-hundred block of Milwaukee Street. Neighbor Kyle Novak called 911 after the collision of Sanderson's truck and the car. She said Sanderson was shaken up but unhurt and tried to explain his actions.
"I told him that was a reckless decision and it put a lot of people in danger with homes close to the road," Novak said. "He said he did it on purpose."
A criminal complaint states the driver of the sedan suffered a pelvic fracture and the fracture of some ribs. Authorities said his woman passenger was also seriously hurt and hospitalized.
The complaint said Sanderson's truck was traveling approximately fifty miles hour at impact.
"I'm kind of out of control, I could have slammed on the brakes," Sanderson told 27 News. "My intention was not to him them, (really) hit them. I just wanted to keep up with them."
Sanderson said he's sorry other motorists and nearby residents were put at risk. Novak says his apology only goes so far.
"He felt sort of vigilante-style he was justified in his decision," Novak said.
Madison Police officials said the most recently stolen snowblower from the Sanderson home was in the sedan. Charges against the two people who were in the car are possible. During Wednesday's hearing, they were only identified by their first names and last initials.
If convicted of the felony charge he faces, Sanderson could receive a maximum ten year sentence.
"The thing I'm worried about most is my parents' safety," Sanderson told 27 News. "Family means everything to me."