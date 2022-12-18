Janesville police look for suspected SUV involved in Best Buy burglary

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department (JPD) is looking for a 2022 Ford Edge SUV connected to a burglary at Best Buy early Sunday morning.
Lieutenant Joshua Norem reported police responded to Best Buy on Deerfield Drive around 4:30 a.m. to a commercial burglary alarm.
Norem said when officers arrived, they found the suspect used a vehicle for forced entry, but no one was inside the business at the time.
According to investigators, the suspect went into the store, took an undetermined amount of merchandise and left in a vehicle.
The burglary remains under investigation and officers are reviewing surveillance footage and collecting evidence.
Police report the suspected vehicle involved was a gray 2022 Ford Edge SUV with Georgia license plate number CTQ9384.
JPD said if you see this vehicle, do not approach it but contact local law enforcement. And if you have information on the incident, call the department at (608)-755-3100 or Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636.