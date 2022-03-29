Madison family paying big bucks after potholes damage car near West Towne Mall area

MADISON (WKOW) -- One Madison family said they were left stranded after recent heavy rains uncovered a big problem in the West Towne Mall area
"We hit a giant puddle and blew out two of our tires," Laura Courtney said.
She said her family barely escaped serious injury after their car's tires were flattened because of a pothole near the West Towne Mall area.
"You couldn't see anything," Courtney said.
She said the pothole was completely covered by water because of rain making the road dangerous for other drivers.
"You couldn't see anything and within 15 to 30 minutes, six of us had blown out tires, and we're sitting on the side of the road," Courtney said.
Laura says her husband picked two by fours lying on the side of the road to measure the depth of the pothole.
"He was able to sink a two by four completely into the hole on its side. It was at least four inches deep and he told me it was at least 28 inches long," she said.
The Courtneys weren't hurt but say this pothole left major damage to their wallets.
"We had it towed and we got $870 worth of tires, new tires that we didn't need in the first place," said Courtney.
A city spokesperson says their ability to intervene is comparable to people who don't shovel their sidewalks. It's not city property, but if it's reported, the city follows up.
The roads and parking lots around the West Towne Mall Area are maintained by three companies: Seritage, CBL Properties and JC Penney's.
Seritage owns the road where Laura says her car was damaged by a pothole. On March 21, the city of Madison received a complaint about this pothole.
Because the hole has been patched and there are cones out, the city considers this pothole repaired but Laura disagrees.
"That's new asphalt there, but it's still a danger," said Courtney.