More drivers expected this Memorial Day even with record high gas prices

MADISON (WKOW) -- Memorial Day is just over a week away, and most Wisconsinites are expected to hit the road for the holiday even with record-high gas prices.
AAA expects 740,946 Wisconsinites to travel for Memorial Day, mostly by car.
"About 678,000 or 92% of them will be traveling by automobile. So it's going to be a pretty busy day out there on the roads," said Nick Jarmusz, Director of Public Affairs for AAA.
As we head into the holiday, drivers have pretty much the same thoughts about gas prices.
"Well, they certainly have gone up," said motorist, Greg Kester.
"It's not great," said motorist, Peter VuMadison.
Over the past three years, gas prices have jumped on the holiday, and this year is a record high averaging $4.59 a gallon, and they could climb higher as we approach Memorial Day.
National Average of Memorial Day Gas Prices *
2022 - $4.59 **
2021 - $2.86
2020 - $1.89
* according to AAA
** as of 5/22/22
"They probably you know begin to tick back up, especially the closer we get to that weekend just based on demand increasing," said Jarmusz.
Even with gas prices at an all-time, AAA said that won't affect the number of drivers on the road for this year.
"Most folks, even with these higher prices still say they plan to take a road trip at some point this summer," said Jarmusz.
"That won't change my plans for Memorial Day," said motorist, William Fitzsimmons.
These Madison drivers said they'll suffer some pain at the pump to enjoy the long holiday weekend.
"We've always had to pay to drive so you got to pay to drive," said Fitzsimmons.
"It's gonna cost more but you know, plans are plans, so you gotta celebrate while you still can on this earth," said Vu.
If you plan to drive, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) warns traffic deaths in the United States continue to spike, and there were 42,915 such fatalities in 2021. That would be the most traffic deaths in 16 years, NHTSA said.