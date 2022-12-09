'Move over and slow down': How to help tow trucks help you

MADISON (WKOW) -- After Friday's storm, we got a better look at the people getting our busses, cars and snowplows unstuck and back on the roads.
"We just kind of take one at a time and do the best we can to help people get on back on the road safely and to where they need to be," Aaron Valdovinos with Liberty Towing Service said.
Valdovinos says they've been "overwhelmingly busy" since the Friday morning rush hour, just as the snow was coming in.
"We always emphasize, if you see an emergency vehicle on the side of the road to move over and slow down," Valdovinos said. "We have families at home as well that we'd like to go home to."
Zak McArdle with the Wisconsin State Patrol says speeding is a common problem he sees snow, rain or shine.
"It's a consistent problem," McArdle said. "Even when the roads are dry, it's a safety concern. It's even worse when you have snowy roads or wet roads, especially [at] night, conditions can change really fast, and those wet roads can get icy very quick."
In McArdle's experience, speed is almost always a factor, but it's just as important to take note of road conditions.
"The speed limit doesn't always apply when the cushions are bad," McArdle said. "So, you might think, 'I can go 70 miles an hour, it's the speed limit.' But it's really important to slow down when the conditions are bad. Things happened really fast and the faster you're going, the less time you have to react."
"Move over and slow down," covers the back of Liberty's tow trucks to serve as a reminder to drivers to keep emergency responders and themselves safe, especially as we readjust to Wisconsin winters.
"That saves everybody headaches," Valdovinos said.
Your commute may take a few minutes longer, but you'll keep yourself and fellow drivers safe.