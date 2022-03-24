Owner's desperate plea for stolen puppy's safe return

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A Wisconsin Dells-area family is pleading for the safe return of their puppy, Maybel.
Police think she was stolen during a series of vehicle break-ins Wednesday in the Lake Delton area near the Outlets at the Dells.
Maybel's family is distraught and hopes someone recognizes her and can help bring her home
"She's like family to us," cries Kraig Knudson, Maybel's owner.
Knudson says he's heartbroken after the nine-month-old Cavapoo was stolen from a Lake Delton Home Depot.
Knudson says he was parked in the Home Depot when someone broke his truck's window and stole his best friend.
"A lot of times, I work from home and she wants to do is sit on my lap. Or she puts her head down on the desk and just sits there. We really just want her back," said Knudson.
Maybel's disappearance is especially hard because she was a gift after their previous dog died from old age.
"My wife had a dog that she had for 17 years and he passed away. Maybel was a surprise birthday present so we've only had her since August," said Knudson.
Not knowing where Maybel is or how she's doing has been all-encompassing the past 24 hours.
"It's been horrible. We don't know if she's hungry or cold or safe, if she's dead. We just want to know where she's at, what happened," said Knudson.
Maybel's easy to recognize because she has a white beard and a white chest.
Knudson has this message for those responsible for her disappearance and a reward to anyone who can bring Maybel home: "Leave her someplace safe at a veterinarian office, gas station, school. We have a $1,000 reward leading up to her safe return."
Please email and tips to: bringmaybelhome@gmail.com
Lake Delton police say the suspect vehicle is a blue Ford F-250 with a black bag over the driver's side window and a large placard in the back that says "fully insured."
The Wisconsin license plate on the truck PJ8907 was recently stolen.
The suspects may be in the Illinois area.
Anyone with information should call Sauk County Dispatch at 608-254-8331.