Police need help finding Madison father missing for nine days

(WKOW) -- Police in Madison are asking for your help to locate a missing 27-year-old. Christopher Miller hasn't been seen since a car chase with police.
Tammy James is Miller's mother.
"My heart is just heavy because it's just like, am I dreaming? Am I gonna wake up?" James cried. She said the last nine days have been a nightmare without him.
Miller vanished November 19th after the Wisconsin State Patrol tried to stop him for speeding.
According to the Rock County Sheriff's Office, Miller's silver Hyundai sedan crashed into a traffic light in Janesville, but he continued driving until the car became disabled on Interstate 39/90 near Avalon Road.
Miller hasn't been seen since.
"You never want to be in a position that you can't protect your child and I'm just thinking like, he hasn't eaten anything. He hasn't drunk anything. He hasn't taken a shower and I'm just thinking, like, what happened," James said.
"He did not have a winter jacket. He is not familiar with the Janesville area and doesn't have any ties to Janesville. He didn't have his phone. So those were all things that were very concerning to us from the beginning," said Mallory Duerst, Miller's fiancé.
Duerst said what is even more puzzling about Miller's disappearance is that he's not contacted friends or family.
"Just checking his Facebook to see if he's active like his messages are still like right up top and my iPhone and it's just hard to like see that and not hear from him and not know like what's going on with him," Duerst said.
"The fact that he didn't call nobody was just like something that's not right. Something is wrong," James said.
She said harsh realities are setting in after not hearing from her son on Thanksgiving.
"He loves the holidays, he loves my cooking, he loves to come over to eat. And so it was just not having him there. That was really hard for me," James said.
James still has questions about her son's disappearance.
"If he did flee, where did he go? Which way did he go?" James wondered.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said," Other agencies have covered an extensive ground search, and multiple agencies have joined the search for Christopher Miller. They've used a drone, and they've had multiple employees kind of just combing through the cornfields in that area. They spoke with homeowners in that area."
Despite police efforts, no one's heard from Miller, so his mother said she's not only holding on to hope, but she's also holding on to her cell phone
"Just hoping it might be him trying to call," James said.
Miller's family is organizing several search parties.
The Madison Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding Christopher Miller to please call its tipline at 608-255-2345 or submit a tip online anonymously.