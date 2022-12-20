Preparing for difficult travel conditions this holiday weekend

(WKOW) - With the potential for whiteout conditions on Friday, officials are reminding you to be prepared for traveling difficulties this holiday weekend.
Wisconsin Emergency Management recommends delaying your travel plans or avoiding travel altogether. If you do travel, experts say to be careful on the roads.
"Slow down, make sure you're giving that extra distance between vehicles, give those plows space, don't be crowding the plow while it's trying to do work, because they do have blind spots," Wisconsin Emergency Management public information officer Katie Rousonelos said. "And also make sure that you have your headlights on because that way other drivers can see you."
Rousonelos also recommends travelling with a fully-charged phone and an emergency supply kit in case you get stuck on the road.
"You're going to want to have things like jumper cables, sand, which can help with adding traction in your car," Rousonelos said. "And also have extra food and water in your vehicle in case you do get stranded."
If you do find yourself stranded, Rousonelos says to make sure you stay in your car and call 911.