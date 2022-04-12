 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rock County Department of Public Works employee dies when tree falls on cab of truck

  • Updated
police lights 2

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A Rock County Department of Public Works employee died after a tree fell onto the cab of a dump truck. 

According to a press release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the 4900 block of N. River Road in Janesville for a report of a crash. 

On scene, it was discovered a large tree had fallen onto the cab of a dump truck traveling southbound. The tree was not cut, but fell randomly due to environmental factors. 

The employee, a 61-year-old man from Edgerton, was found dead due to injuries sustained from the falling tree. 

The Rock County Sheriff's Office drone team responded for evidentiary purposes, but there is not a criminal investigation at this time.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you