Rock County Department of Public Works employee dies when tree falls on cab of truck

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) — A Rock County Department of Public Works employee died after a tree fell onto the cab of a dump truck.
According to a press release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, authorities responded to the 4900 block of N. River Road in Janesville for a report of a crash.
On scene, it was discovered a large tree had fallen onto the cab of a dump truck traveling southbound. The tree was not cut, but fell randomly due to environmental factors.
The employee, a 61-year-old man from Edgerton, was found dead due to injuries sustained from the falling tree.
The Rock County Sheriff's Office drone team responded for evidentiary purposes, but there is not a criminal investigation at this time.