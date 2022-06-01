Silver Alert issued for missing Madison man

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Madison man.
Officials say that Robert Buechner, 80, left his house in the area of Judy Circle in the City of Madison around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
He was seen by neighbors leaving in a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck with Wisconsin truck plate JA8740.
He is described as a white male who is 5'8", weighs 160 lbs and has brown eyes and thinning gray hair.
Buechner was last seen wearing a blue paid shirt and blue jeans. He also walks with a limp.
If you have information on Buechner's whereabouts, contact the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.