Speed is a major factor in most fatal crashes in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW) -- Driving is becoming even more dangerous, that's according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration -- across the U.S. -- the number of deadly motor vehicle traffic accidents is up 7% in the first quarter of this year compared to last year.
National Traffic Fatalities Numbers, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration
- 2022: 9,560
- 2021: 8,935
"Wisconsin is reflecting the rest of the country," said David Pabst, WisDOT Bureau of Transportation Safety Director.
More people have died on Wisconsin's roads in the first quarter of this year than compared to last year.
Wisconsin Traffic Fatalities - as of August 14, 2022
2022
- Jan: 48
- Feb: 34
- Mar: 37
- April: 42
- Year total: 594
2021
- Jan: 35
- Feb: 25
- Mar: 26
- April: 38
- Year total: 343
The Cause? Speeding
Wisconsin's Transportation Safety Director said most fatal crashes involve one dangerous driving behavior: speeding.
Statewide, speeding takes the top spots in traffic convictions. Last year, a whopping 193,325 drivers received speeding tickets compared with 121,811 drivers in 2020.
Wisconsin Traffic Convictions, according to State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation
- Speeding (11-19 mph over) 76,682
- Operating While Suspended 52,772
- Speeding Excess (20 mph or more over) 43,502
- No Insurance 39,939
- Speeding (1-10 mph over) 33,202
- Speeding Totals: 193,325, compared to 121,811 in 2020.
The number of speeding citations on the Beltline is just as alarming.
"We've issued somewhere around 1500 citations and warnings on the Beltline," said Madison Police Lt. Tony Fiore.
While there are other reasons for traffic deaths.
"They're driving impaired, and they're driving distracted," said Pabst.
Pabst said driving too fast will make a simple driver error deadly.
"If you're not wearing your seatbelt, you're speeding and you crash, the intensity of that crash is so much greater, causing fatalities and serious injuries," said Pabst.
WisDOT officials said last year 1,450 drivers received citations for driving more than 100 miles per hour, which is up from 1,400 in 2020.