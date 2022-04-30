 Skip to main content
Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers recalled for rollaway risk

Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers are recalled for rollaway risk. A Ford logo is here seen on signage at Country Ford in Graham, North Carolina, July 27, 2021.

 Gerry Broome/AP

Up to a quarter million Ford Explorers are being recalled due to a mechanical problem that can cause the SUV to roll away while it's parked, according to documents from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The document said a bolt in the rear axle mounting could fracture and cause the driveshaft to disconnect, increasing the risk of the vehicle accidentally rolling away while parked when the parking brake is not on.

Affected vehicles include various 2020-2022 Explorer models, including the Explorer Hybrid and Explorer Plug-In Hybrid. Some 2020-2021 Explorer Police Interceptor SUV and hybrid models are also affected by the recall.

The NHTSA said dealers will replace any necessary parts or update the electronic parking brake software free of charge. Owners are expected to be notified through the mail beginning on June 6.

Ford did not immediately respond for a request for comment.

