UPDATE: Missing Madison man found safe, Silver Alert canceled

  Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Authorities say Robert Buechner has been found safe. 

The Silver Alert has been canceled.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Madison man.

Officials say that Robert Buechner, 80, left his house in the area of Judy Circle in the City of Madison around 8:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

He was seen by neighbors leaving in a black Ford F-150 pick-up truck with Wisconsin truck plate JA8740.

He is described as a white male who is 5'8", weighs 160 lbs and has brown eyes and thinning gray hair.

Buechner was last seen wearing a blue paid shirt and blue jeans. He also walks with a limp.

If you have information on Buechner's whereabouts, contact the City of Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345.

