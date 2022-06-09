Vandals cause thousands in damage at Sun Prairie car repair and towing business

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Vandals caused thousands of dollars in damage at a Sun Prairie car repair and towing business. Police need your help finding the people responsible.
David Sweet was stunned to learn his business, Madison Auto Repair and Towing, had been vandalized early Wednesday morning.
"We have a bunch of slashed tires on customer vehicles and vehicles that we own," said Sweet.
Sweet's security cameras captured at least two suspects running onto his property and taking off in a white car but not without leaving behind massive damage to both the business and customers' cars.
"It's probably easily $25,000 in damage to a total of 11 vehicles. I think it's 24 or 25 slashed tires, a cut convertible sunroof top. I mean, that's a $5,000 top alone," said shop manager Max Rolf.
The company's main tow truck was spray-painted pink and had so many wires cut, the vehicle is now inoperable.
This wasn't just people vandalizing cars, Rolf says this was a pretty sophisticated attack.
"They cut the wiring in the back of my truck for the lights. They ripped the fuse panel out of the dash. So whoever did it had some know-how and a reason to come and hurt my business by taking down one of my fleet," said Rolf.
Max's anger is mixed with confusion by what the vandals left behind.
"They easily could have walked away with over $1,000 in valuables out of this truck alone. A jump box that's worth $300," said Rolf.
It's not only cut wires and flat tires keeping this tow truck out of service. The truck's hefty insurance deductible could put this shop out of business
"We're looking at about $12,000 out of pocket on just deductibles to take care of the whole situation, which is unfortunate. It's, it's a huge amount of money for us as a small business," said Sweet.
Despite this major financial setback, Sweet says taking care of his customers and employees is his top priority.
"They've all been with me for pretty much as long as we've been open and you know, it's tough when you pay 90% of what you make out a month in payroll, and you pocket a little for yourself, take it home at the end of the day, and there's not much left over," said Sweet.
Shop owners are offering a $500 reward for tips that help identify the suspects. You can call them directly at 608-852-4982.
Detectives say they have information on possible suspects and are investigating all leads.
Anyone with information should contact the Sun Prairie Police Department non-emergency line at (608) 837-7336.