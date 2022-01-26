Wisconsin State Patrol technology upgrades helping to curb spike in semi-truck accidents

(WKOW) -- On January 6, two Mineral Point firefighters were killed in a crash with a semi truck.
A day later, four people were killed in another crash involving a semi near Deforest.
On January 10, a pedestrian was hit and killed by a semi near Madison.
Just four days ago, one person was hurt in a head-on crash with a semi in Blue Mounds.
Dan Johnson with the Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association said there are more semis on Wisconsin roads.
In the past year, the number of crashes have gone up. The Wisconsin DOT provided us crash data for every year since 2019.
"The increased experience of accidents has been derivative of distracted driving bad passenger vehicle behaviors, excessive speed, etc., said Nick Geale, VP of Policy with the American Trucking Association.
Geale also said truckers aren't solely liable. Many factors contribute to semi crashes like weather and vehicle failures.
"The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and others, in the government, have noted that the vast majority of crashes are derivative of bad behavior by passenger cars, not semi-truck drivers," said Geale.
A federal pilot program is helping untangle the kinks in our country's supply chain issues.
Eighteen-year-olds can now drive semis across state lines.
"It's definitely going to be a necessity. Right now we're looking at a shortage of about 80,000 drivers," said Johnson.
While new programs are helping to ease driver shortage, the state is working to make sure its semis are safe.
"We do have systems that as the truck runs down the road, it will weigh them, it'll check their axle spacings their speed. It'll check their insurance and registration," said Sgt. Craig Morehouse with the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Morehouse also said technology upgrades make it easier to spot safety issues.
Troopers cited one large truck for being 7,000 pounds overweight and having a faulty air brake.
"We're looking at everything from whether or not the vehicles are at a legal weight to drive down the road all the way up to looking at lights on the vehicle tires," said Morehouse.
"We still believe that semi-truck drivers are the safest drivers on the road. They're heavy, heavily regulated," said Johnson.
The Wisconsin Motor Carrier Association hopes to see even more semi-trucks on the road.
The industry expects to double the number of drivers to 160,000 within the decade.