Appleton Easter egg workshop teaches Ukrainian Culture

APPLETON (WKOW) - Easter is just around the corner, and some Wisconsinites are choosing to celebrate Ukranian traditions this year.
The Trout Museum of Art in Appleton is holding an Easter egg workshop. Participants will get the chance to learn about a Ukranian artist's work at the museum.
The artist's daughter told our Green Bay affiliate she hopes the display helps show Ukraine is more than just a country going through a war. She hopes it helps people understand the beauty of Ukranian culture.
“She would sit for hours and hours because she loved to do it. She didn’t do it for fame or fortune for herself, she did it to give to the family as gifts and enjoy the art,” Sarah Christensen said.
Proceeds from the workshop will go towards Chalice of Mercy - a non-profit providing aid to Ukrainians.