Milwaukee Public Museum provides 'first look' at future museum's exhibits

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Public Museum is looking to the future with new galleries.
The museum will be moving to a new location in 2026, and is unveiling what some of its new exhibits will look like. One of its new galleries is called "Time Travel." It's an exhibit that will take visitors back to the era of the dinosaurs in Wisconsin. The museum's Torosaur, its only dinosaur fossil, will be a focal point and will be on display fighting a fully-fleshed dinosaur model.
Those behind the new exhibits tell our Milwaukee affiliate dinosaurs are a huge attraction for kids.
"Being able to see new memories being formed and having those moments where there's generational relationships between parents and kids, explaining 'that used to be in the old museum' and 'it used to be like this, but now it has this,'" Thinc Design Senior Exhibition Designer Oronde Wright said. "Getting those conversations and family started, that's what I'm most looking forward to."
The gallery will also include a new perspective of the iconic woolly mammoth's history in Wisconsin along with an exhibit on the Silurian Reef, which covered Milwaukee millions of years ago.