"I think it's an improvement": Reactions to the Flex Lane

MADISON (WKOW) -- Few things can throw off your day like bad traffic. To decongest one of Madison's major roadways, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation built the Flex Lane - a fourth lane that can be used during the heaviest times for traffic.
"You'd have backups or incidents that would really slow traffic down," Randy Hoyt, the State Traffic Management Unit Supervisor with the DOT said. "Now with the addition of the Flex Lane, it seems like people are able to plan their trips more reliably."
Hoyt says the initial opening times were based off the Beltline's past traffic patterns.
But it can provide relief outside of rush hour too. In the early days of the Flex Lane, the right lane was closed for street cleaning.
"In that case, we were able to open it when it wasn't scheduled to be open to relieve congestion on the Beltline," Hoyt said.
Casey Collins spends a lot of his time behind the wheel.
"I'm a volunteer driver for the Red Cross," Collins said.
He says the few times a week he's on the Beltline, he's seen fewer backups, but encountered another issue.
"It seemed to ease the traffic a bit. People were jumping in it to pass all of us in the next fastest lane. I think it's an improvement, but people speed a little bit too much, I think, on it."
Many wonder if an extra lane is just more room for speeding. But the DOT says when they see speeds increase and the number of cars on the Beltline decrease, it's time to close the Flex Lane.
"Just because the Flex Lane is open and there's a green arrow overhead, telling them it's open, they still have to pay attention to traffic ahead of them," Hoyt said.
The DOT says the Flex Lane was the best way to use infrastructure already available in Madison, but they're working on longer-term upgrades.