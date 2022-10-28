Shania Twain to perform at Kohl Center in May

MADISON (WKOW) — A country music superstar is coming to Madison in May.
Live Nation Concerts announced Friday that Shania Twain is taking the stage at the Kohl Center during her Queen of Me tour. The Queen of Me album, which is Twain's sixth full-length album, is set to be released in February.
The global tour comes to the Kohl Center on May 16. Tickets go on sale next Friday and can be purchased online. Presale for Citi cardmembers takes place from Nov. 1 through Nov. 3.
Live Nation Concerts said for every ticket sold, $1 is being donated to Shania Kids Can (SKC) — a nonprofit that Twain founded in 2010 that promotes "positive change" during times of crises and hardships.