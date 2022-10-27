Small act of honesty outside Madison restaurant keeps kid's big musical dream alive

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local server got the surprise of her life when a stranger returned an envelope full of money.
There wasn't a million bucks in the envelope, but it held something else priceless.
"When I look, I'm like, wait, I don't have it," said Betty Balleza.
When Balleza's shift at the Original Pancake House ended Monday, things quickly turned chaotic.
"That's when I lost the money," said Balleza.
Betty realized she lost an envelope of fundraising money for the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra (WYSO).
"Music means a lot to us now in our family," said Balleza.
Her son Alan is a violinist recently admitted into WYSO, and Betty was selling raffle tickets to support her son's musical endeavors.
"Music changed our lives, and I'm so glad that he find this program because music can be expensive, and this program helped a lot of people," said Balleza.
But Betty said it wasn't until a coworker called her at home that she even noticed the money was gone.
"She's like, hey, girl, do you have your money from the tickets? I'm like sure do! She's like, you want to double-check," said Balleza.
But Betty didn't have the money and that coworker informed Betty a woman called the Original Pancake House claiming to have found the money.
"She said a lady was outside on a bicycle, and she asked me if I knew these people listed on the envelope. She's like, but I don't remember who's Alan.
Remember, Alan is Betty's son, and Betty's coworkers are still amazed at the honesty of this woman.
"You could have just taken it and just not thought about it again. But instead, you took the time to find the owner to it and then created this whole community of all these people that wanted to work together to try to find the owner," said Kelly Zimmerman.
Shelly Wilker found the envelope near a bike path and tells 27 News she had a feeling the money belonged to someone at the Pancake House. Betty said this is a lesson for all.
"I feel like every good thing that you do, comes back to you," said Balleza.
In case you're wondering there was $150 in the envelope. Betty said it may not seem like much to many, but to kids like her son, it means being able to live your dream.
You can help the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra by clicking on this link.