Turnpike Troubadours to perform in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Turnpike Troubadours, a country music band from Oklahoma, are set to perform at Fiserv Forum later this year.
Fiserv Forum spokesperson Cassie Ziegelbauer announced the show on Monday.
Turnpike Troubadours will play on Dec. 15 with special guests Ian Munsick and The Wild Feathers.
The band's 2015 album peaked at number 17 on the Billboard 200 and was in the Top 5 on the U.S. Country, Folk, Rock and Indie charts. 2017’s "A Long Way from Your Heart" would peak at number 3 on the Billboard Top Country chart.