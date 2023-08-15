Auditions open for Milwaukee Bucks Entertainment Network

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Are you a talented singer or an energetic performer? If so, the Milwaukee Bucks may have an opportunity for you.
The Bucks are looking for entertaining and talented performers to join the Bucks Entertainment Network for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Throughout September, auditions will be held for Bucks Beats, Hoop Troop and national anthem singers.
Bucks Beats is known for bringing energy to the game with loud and boisterous sound on the drums.
Hoop Troop is the Bucks' official interactive hype team. This team is responsible for fan interaction, live promotions, greeting fans, concourse activities and prize giveaways. It's also involved in events around the community.
Candidates must be 18 years or older to audition. All auditions will be held in-person at Fiserv Forum.
Advanced registration is recommended for the Bucks Beats and Hoop Troop auditions. Bucks Beats candidates who pre-register will receive audition music in advance. No advanced registration is required for the national anthem auditions.
More information on each opportunity and a complete audition schedule is available online.