Art of the Needle show inspires creativity one stitch at a time

MADISON (WKOW) -- Beautiful things come together one stitch at a time.
That is the message the Madison Area Embroiderer's Guild wanted to share at its annual Art of the Needle show Sunday.
From blankets to clothes to Christmas ornaments, embroiderers showed off everything they have created so far this year.
Debra Steaffens, the Chamber President of the Madison Area Embroiderer's Guild, said the annual show is a way to keep the art of needlework alive and thriving.
"It's been with us for thousands of years," Steaffens said. "You can see it in the art of ancient organization."
The guild hopes to inspire people to take up the craft.
"Part of what this show does is helps to introduce people to needlework," Steaffens said. "Then hopefully educate them a little bit about what they're seeing."
This year, creators made several pieces to honor Ukrainians who continue to suffer while the war in their country escalates. Even before the war, embroiders learned how to stitch sunflowers. There was also an education display of Ukrainian stitching and small projects at the event.
Art of the Needle has been happening nearly every year for four decades.