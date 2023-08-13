Police raid Kansas newspaper office and owner’s home, seize records and computers

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin, Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha. * WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area, especially from late this morning through late this evening. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&