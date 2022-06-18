Who or what's to blame for high gas prices? Sen. Johnson and Sen. Baldwin weigh in

MADISON (WKOW) -- Drivers heading into gas stations have noticed prices hovering around the five-dollar mark for several weeks.
AAA reported nationally, gas prices are $4.98, Wisconsin $4.87 but over in Milwaukee county gas is $5.09 a gallon.
Tired of feeling the drain at the pump, Senator Ron Johnson (R) and Senator Tammy Baldwin (D) weigh in on who or what's to blame.
In a press release early this month, Sen. Johnson blamed President Biden and criticized the president for pulling the plug on the Keystone XL pipeline project.
The Associated Press reported the pipeline would have moved 35 million gallons of crude daily. It would have moved up to 830,000 barrels (35 million gallons) of crude daily, connecting in Nebraska to other pipelines that feed oil refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
"I don't think the president is to blame. I think it's OPEC [Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries] and foreign influences and unfortunately greed on the oil companies' part," said Greg Kester, a motorist.
Some motorists don't blame Pres. Biden, they blame greed.
"I felt from the beginning that the oil companies are taking advantage of the situation and I don't know why nothing is done to call them to task on it," Kevin Scaggs, a motorist.
Senator Tammy Baldwin said, "As this week’s Consumer Price Index report made clear, Putin’s war against Ukraine is the single biggest driver of inflation right now, and that includes gas prices. I believe that big oil corporations are using the challenge created by Putin’s war as a reason to jack up the price of gas for consumers and boost their own profits."
In the first three months of this year, the Center for American Progress reported, "The top five oil companies alone — Shell, ExxonMobil, Chevron, BP, and ConocoPhillips — raked in $35 billion in profits in the first three months of 2022."
Drivers are paying more at the pump, according to AAA, because of the war and the effects of the pandemic.
"AAA we've been seeing a long run-up in gas prices increasing steadily over the last two years, really exacerbated by the war in Ukraine. Since the end of the stay-at-home orders and people began getting back on the road more and more and pushing that demand steadily up," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA Director of Public Affairs.
Demand is expected to continue to rise with some of the busiest driving months ahead-- so experts don't expect significant drops in gas prices anytime soon," said Nick Jarmuz, AAA Director of Public Relations.
In a recent online question and answer session, Senator Ron Johnson said he planned to work with Congress to enact policies that make U.S. gas independent.
Senator Tammy Baldwin tells 27 news she has introduced legislation that would take on price hikes and tax the excessive profits of big oil corporations to provide people relief at the pump.