Duck native to East Asia spotted on Milwaukee's Lake Michigan coast

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - It walked like a duck and talked like a duck, but one bird spotted on the shores of Lake Michigan stood out from the rest.
Bird enthusiasts say a Mandarin duck was spotted in Milwaukee, a bird that is native to East Asia. The mystery of how it got to the city had people visiting from all over to snap a photo.
One of these visitors was Mary Prior, who drove from Deerfield to see the bird.
""It just gets to be a hobby, and you get better at it," Prior said to our Milwaukee affiliate. "And you meet a lot of nice people. The birding community is probably the nicest people you'd ever want to meet."
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said the duck likely escaped from a private collection - or was a descendant of an escapee.
"The thought is maybe it escaped from a farm. We don't know for sure," Wild Birds of Wisconsin member Diane Brooks said.
Experts say there is no way to know for sure where the bird came from.