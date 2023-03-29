Oregon High School student's duck painting wins Best in Show at stamp art contest

MADISON (WKOW) — An Oregon High School student was awarded Best in Show at the Wisconsin Junior Duck Stamp Art Contest.
A news release from the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service said 16-year-old Sarah Waterworth's acrylic painting of a redhead duck will now be judged in the national competition in April. There, her piece goes up against over 50 other entries for the opportunity for it to be turned into a stamp that supports conservation education.
In Wisconsin, Sarah's piece went up against over 400 others submitted by students from across the state.
Sarah's duck, along with 35 other winning entries, will be showcased throughout the state in a traveling display starting in May.