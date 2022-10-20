 Skip to main content
UW-Madison Homecoming Committee creates cupcake mural

  • Updated
Bucky Badger cupcake mural

MADISON (WKOW) - The UW-Madison Homecoming Committe continued its Homecoming week festivities Thursday by making a cupcake mural in the Sun Garden at Union South.

The mural used 1,200 cupcakes to make a depiction of Bucky Badger.

Committee members said homecoming events like this offer a great opportunity to bring together the Madison community.

"Homecoming is a really special time for everyone to gather together, including badgers and badgers at heart," Wisconsin Union communications director Shauna Breneman said. "Everyone is a badger during homecoming week."

The cupcake mural was on display throughout the day. Guests were then invited to enjoy the cupcakes during the UW Homecoming Shindig at the Sett.

