UW-Madison Homecoming Committee creates cupcake mural

MADISON (WKOW) - The UW-Madison Homecoming Committe continued its Homecoming week festivities Thursday by making a cupcake mural in the Sun Garden at Union South.
The mural used 1,200 cupcakes to make a depiction of Bucky Badger.
Committee members said homecoming events like this offer a great opportunity to bring together the Madison community.
"Homecoming is a really special time for everyone to gather together, including badgers and badgers at heart," Wisconsin Union communications director Shauna Breneman said. "Everyone is a badger during homecoming week."
The cupcake mural was on display throughout the day. Guests were then invited to enjoy the cupcakes during the UW Homecoming Shindig at the Sett.