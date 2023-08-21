 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 100
expected. For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 114 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index
values up to 106 possible.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa and Lafayette Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM
CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Cheems Balltze, the internet’s cheeseburger-loving dog, has died

  • Updated
  • 0
Cheems Balltze, the internet’s cheeseburger-loving dog, has died

Ball Ball, better known to his internet fans as Cheems Balltze

 From Balltze/Instagram

(CNN) — Cheems Balltze, a little dog whose smiling face and stocky physique went viral in memes about his passion for cheeseburgers, has died after a short battle with cancer.

The 12-year-old Shiba Inu, also known as Ball Ball, underwent thoracentesis surgery on Friday but never woke up, his owner, Kathy, wrote in a post on Instagram. She said Ball Ball was set to receive further treatment for his cancer after the operation.

The chubby dog with a “round smiling face” was loved by many, his owner said. She asked fans not to be sad but instead to “remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world.”

“He has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission is completed,” the post said. “I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends.”

Ball Ball, who lived in Hong Kong, rose to fame in 2017 after an Instagram user commented that he “looks like Cheese,” the dog’s website says – an incident that later established his stage name “Cheems” or “Cheemsburger”. His owner had begun posting pictures of him on Instagram two years earlier, to document his moods.

He was also famous for the meme “Swole Doge vs. Cheems,” which depicts an exaggeratedly muscular dog alongside a meek smaller dog.

Kathy documented his cancer on Instagram after announcing the diagnosis in May. Thanking followers for their support throughout his journey, she said she hoped “he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request.”

“I’m truly grateful to all of you, your love and support to Ball Ball is so unconditional and I found that is the purest love in the world, having Ball Ball in my life is the best thing ever happened,” the post said. “Balltze knows how much he was loved by all of you.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.