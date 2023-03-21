Madison Common Council approves bigger backyard chicken flocks

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Common Council approved a proposal Tuesday to allow people to have more backyard chickens.
Flocks could only have 4 birds previously, but the council signed a new ordinance to change that limit to 8.
The decision comes as demand for backyard chicken flocks skyrocket amid rising egg prices nationwide. Many local and nationwide residents are turning to backyard flocks as a cheaper alternative.
Members of Madison's Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend increasing the number of chickens allowed in backyard flocks from four to eight.