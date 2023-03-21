 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison Common Council approves bigger backyard chicken flocks

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison city leaders on path to double the number of chickens allowed in backyard flocks

Madison city leaders on path to double the number of chickens allowed in backyard flocks

MADISON (WKOW) - The Madison Common Council approved a proposal Tuesday to allow people to have more backyard chickens.

Flocks could only have 4 birds previously, but the council signed a new ordinance to change that limit to 8.

The decision comes as demand for backyard chicken flocks skyrocket amid rising egg prices nationwide. Many local and nationwide residents are turning to backyard flocks as a cheaper alternative.

Tags

Recommended for you