Pet of the Week: Meet Adora!

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Wait until you see this puppy! She is absolutely adorable.
Adora, a 4-month-old puppy, is our Pet of the Week. She was found running around loose in Oregon, according to the Dane County Humane Society.
Lisa Bernard, public relations coordinator, said Adora was very shy and afraid when she first arrived at the end of July. But since that time she's become more comfortable.
She even comes to the kennel gate asking for pets and snuggles. And she gives kisses, Bernard said.
Adora is looking for a patient family who will continue to work with her on her courage, socialization, and positive reinforcement training. She’s looking for a family who will spoil her with playtime and love.
For more information on Adora or to donate, visit the Dane County Humane Society website.