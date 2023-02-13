Victims react to their neighbor's attempt to poison them in 2014

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The victims of a Dane County murder attempt told 27 News they knew of the toxic substance authorities said their neighbor used to try to kill them.

"We had heard of...ricin, anthrax," Michael Ziegler told 27 News.

Kore Bommeli Adams, 61, appeared in Dane County Court Monday on two counts of attempted homicide. A court commissioner set her bail at $1 million.

Adams is already charged in Oklahoma for allegedly killing her roommate, Talina Galloway. Authorities said Galloway's body parts were found in a freezer in Arkansas in 2021.

Records show it was around that time authorities tested a substance left in the Ziegler's town of Middleton home.

Michael Ziegler told 27 News when he and his wife Sharon went on a trip out of state in 2014 and they came home to find material the consistency of kitty litter spread inside their home.

"[Authorities] never even thought to test it and see what it was," Ziegler said.

Court records show when the substance was tested, it was found to be ricin, a toxic substance that can kill someone exposed to it within 36 to 72 hours.

Michael Ziegler said they were lucky the ricin was as roughly ground as it was.

"[Authorities] said if she made it finer, ground it into a powder, and we would have absorbed it. It might have become more deadly," Ziegler told 27 News.

Assistant Dane County District Attorney Theresa Lewandowski said Adams has already admitted to poisoning the Ziegler couple, according to information authorities received from Adams' former husband.

But Adams denied it in court, with Assistant State Public Defender Stanley Woodard saying Adam's has "advised him" that she's innocent.

Ziegler told 27 News Adams was a nice person during most of the time she was their neighbor.

He and Sharon have struggled to come up with a motive for Adams to have tried to kill them, and there's only one reason he can think that she may have done it.

"She had animals," Ziegler said. "Horses and llamas and chickens. One of the neighbors complained to the county it smelled. That's the only thing we can come up with, that she might have thought we [made that complaint]."

A criminal complaint states Adams' former husband said she was fatalistic about the pandemic and prepared to take drastic actions.

Adams remains jailed, and her Oklahoma trial is paused as the Dane County case is under way.

Sharon Ziegler told 27 News Adams continuing to be locked up helps them cope.

"We'll be glad when it's all over with," she said.