Amoxicillin added to FDA's drug shortage list leaving local pharmacies in a bind

FITCHBURG (WKOW) -- The FDA is warning a popular children's antibiotic is in short supply.
Unfortunately, prescription drug shortages have become very common during the pandemic, and now the FDA is adding one more: amoxicillin.
"Everybody under the age of 12 gets a powdered form that gets reconstituted at the pharmacy," said Thad Schumacher, a pharmacist with Fitchburg Family Pharmacy.
While adults are given pills or tablets, kids are given the liquid form of amoxicillin.
"Amoxicillin is an antibiotic that you use to treat many different diseases. It's used a lot in ear infections for young children," Schumacher said.
James Mckinney, spokesperson for the FDA tells 27 news, "The FDA is aware of some intermittent supply interruptions of amoxicillin products in the U.S, and is currently working with the approved manufacturers. The FDA’s Drug Shortage Staff regularly works with manufacturers to evaluate the entire supply chain of drug products to help prevent or reduce the impact of a drug shortage. If a shortage cannot be prevented, we provide a posting of availability for all approved products."
Mckinney also adds drug shortages can occur because of manufacturing, quality problems and delays.
"We've seen an intermittent shortage, when we will order more to come in from our wholesaler it may or may not come which puts us in kind of a bind," Schumacher said.
The shortage makes it harder for pharmacies to keep amoxicillin in stock, especially at a time when its often prescribed more.
"We see a small uptick in prescribing of all antibiotics. During this time of the year, as we start to become more indoors, more indoor activities are around and we're closer together," Schumacher said.
But Schumacher tells parents not to worry if they can't find amoxicillin.
"There's usually an alternative that you can switch to in one of the other categories, such as like a Cephalosporin or sometimes doctors will even move to like Bactrim for children," he said.