Dane County Executive Parisi unveils emergency opiate initiative; critical gaps remain

MADISON (WKOW) -- Dane County Executive Joe Parisi unveiled a $740,000 emergency plan called the Harm Reduction and Prevention Act to combat the opioid crisis.

Opioid-related deaths have increased by more than 30% in the past five years, so Parisi is stepping up his administration's approach to the growing epidemic.

"The bottom line is more Dane county residents than ever before are dying from drug poisoning and just one pill laced with fentanyl or another synthetic opioid can kill," Parisi said.

$225,000 will be used to create two prevention specialist positions within the county, and $160,000 will go towards harm reduction curriculum in Dane County schools, a move that comes as teen opioid overdose deaths have increased.

One Dane County resident said initiative was long overdue.

"I'm a person of long-term recovery. I used opioids for over 20 years in my life," Jewel Adams said. Adams is now a recovery coach and says these new Dane county opiate initiatives are long overdue.

"There's a need for this money so that places like detox places like treatment facilities, recovery homes, new start and all them will be able to let you in when you knock on the door," she said.

Even with this influx of funds, recovery specialists say there's still a critical gap in overcoming this opioid crisis.

"Insurance requirements," said Traci Lamb, a clinical supervisor at Five Door recovery.

She said some who have BadgerCare can't be admitted into many recovery centers if they have opiates in their system; they must detox first.

"A lot of times people don't know that. So they come directly to us. And we want them. We want to be able to help them," Lamb said.

She said if detox would accept BadgerCare, she "guarantees" that more lives would be saved.

"It is definitely something that we see on a daily basis as a barrier and a struggle with those that we work with in the community and there isn't a plan in place yet, but we do have committees dedicated to developing a plan," said Tanya Kraege, Dane County, Drug Poisoning Prevention Team Supervisor

A resolution authorizing the immediate emergency use of nearly $465,000 of this money will be introduced at Thursday's Dane county board meeting.