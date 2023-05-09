 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 teens facing drug charges in Columbia Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Columbia Co. drug arrest mugshots

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WKOW) — The Columbia County Sheriff's Office recently arrested two teenagers on drug charges stemming from a traffic stop.  

In a Facebook post, the office says 19-year-old Jameson Jones, of La Crosse, was stopped on Highway 16 on May 3 for a traffic violation. While a deputy was interacting with Jones, he noticed items associated with drug use and distribution.

A search of the car located "numerous" drug trafficking items and evidence that the drugs came from Portage. 

Investigation led authorities to search a residence in Portage. During that search, the resident tried to run by jumping from a balcony — but was arrested. The post identifies him as 18-year-old Devin Boeder of Portage. 

Jones and Boeder have since been charged in Columbia County Circuit Court. 

Jones was charged with with intent to deliver THC between 200-1,000 grams. Boeder was charged with possession with intent to deliver for THC and psilocin, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of cocaine and drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer and carrying a concealed weapon. 

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says identifying those trafficking drugs is a priority, especially because they say dealers are targeting children. 

The agency claims recent searches have yielded  over $40,000 in cash, 7,778 THC vape cartridges, approximately 14 pounds of THC wax, more than a half-pound of THC oil, approximately a half-pound of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. 

Columbia Co. SO post drug arrest

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you