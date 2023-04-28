3 men charged with drug, weapons violations after Boscobel traffic stop

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) — Three men are facing charges after Boscobel police stopped a vehicle without proper registration.
On April 4, a Boscobel police officer stopped the vehicle and noticed the driver was acting suspicious. Another passenger in the vehicle refused to identify himself.
Police Chief Jaden McCullick said the officer called in K-9 Vezer with the Grant County Sheriff's Office. K-9 Vezer alerted to the smell of narcotics in the vehicle.
Police found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
McCullick said the driver — Toni Bailey, 42, of Richland Center — had a revoked drivers license. The man who refused to identify himself — identified as Kristopher Beatty, 44, of Boscobel — had an active warrant for his arrest.
A number of charges were filed as a result of the traffic stop:
- Toni Bailey was charged for operating a vehicle while revoked.
- Marcus Brown, 27, of Boscobel was charged with possession of methamphetamine (repeater) and carrying a concealed knife.
- Kristopher Beatty received a number of drug possession charges with repeater modifiers, theft and three counts of felony bail jumping.