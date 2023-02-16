30 car pileup shuts down part of I-41 near Racine for hours

WASHINGTON COUNTY (WKOW) - A 30 car pileup left a portion of I-41 near Racine shut down for hours.
According to our Milwaukee affiliate, the crash happened just after 2 P.M. Thursday. Three people were hurt with non-life-threatening injuries, but there were no deaths.
The Washington County Sheriff's Office asked drivers to avoid the interstate southbound between STH 28 and County Highway D in the town of Wayne. The interstate reopened just before 9 PM.
Wisconsin State Patrol and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incidents.