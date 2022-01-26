A man suspected of shooting a Milwaukee County deputy has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities say

The man suspected of shooting a Wisconsin sheriff's deputy has died, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.
Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy made a traffic stop for a registration violation near South 68th Street and West Adler Street, the sheriff's office said.
As more deputies arrived, both the driver and the passenger of the car fled on foot, the MCSO said.
After a short chase, the driver was taken into custody.
As the search for the passenger continued, a man seen climbing out of a garbage bin "produced a firearm and fired at the deputy striking him several times -- in both arms and his torso," a statement from the sheriff's department said.
"As of about 3:30 a.m., the deputy was conscious, breathing & receiving treatment," the sheriff's office tweeted.
On Wednesday morning, residents in the area were advised to hunker down while the suspect remained at large.
"At this time, the shelter-in-place notice remains in effect for the area of S. 64th St. and W. Dixon St." the sheriff's office tweeted at 8:08 a.m. (9:08 a.m. ET) Wednesday.
By early Wednesday afternoon, authorities "encountered a male subject crouching behind a vehicle ... and verbally engaged with him," the MCSO said.
"Subsequently, the deputies and officers heard a single gunshot and found the subject lying on the ground from a self-inflicted gunshot wound."
Neither the suspect nor the wounded deputy has been identified. The motive for the shooting remains unclear.
The shooting follows a rash of recent shootings of police officers -- some of which have been fatal.
Two New York City police officers were killed after responding to a domestic disturbance Friday night.
On Sunday morning a Houston-area deputy constable was killed for no apparent reason during a traffic stop, authorities said.
The-CNN-Wire
