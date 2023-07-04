 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR EASTERN, SOUTHERN, AND CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone, beginning July 4th at 10 AM CDT and
lasting until July 4th at 11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects
people living in the following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond
du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette,
Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan,
Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

FOR SHEBOYGAN, OZAUKEE, MILWAUKEE, RACINE, AND KENOSHA COUNTIES:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY level. This air quality index level is considered
UNHEALTHY FOR EVERYONE. Sensitive groups should AVOID prolonged
or heavy exertion and everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion.

FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE ADVISORY AREA:
The air quality index FOR OZONE is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung disease
(such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who are
active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

A teen girl was killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting at an Indianapolis block party

  • Updated
  • 0
A teen girl was killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting at an Indianapolis block party

Investigators work at the scene of a shooting on July 3 at a block party in Indianapolis.

 WRTV

(CNN) — A 16-year-old girl was killed and four other people were injured in a shooting at a block party in northeast Indianapolis Monday night, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services after she was found with gunshot wounds just after 11 p.m. Monday, authorities said.

Several weapons were located at the scene of the shooting, which occurred along Forest Manor Avenue, police said Tuesday.

Multiple other people walked into hospitals with gunshot wounds, a police news release said. Two, both in stable condition, went to Community East Hospital, while the third went to Community North Hospital, according to the release. The third individual’s condition was not listed. A fourth injured individual also went to a hospital, police said, but did not suffer a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe each of the injuries is related to the scene on Forest Manor Avenue, where several cars remain after being damaged as people tried to flee the scene, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates a block party was occurring “when a disturbance erupted, and shots were fired,” the release said.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are asking for anyone with video footage or information to contact detectives.

The shooting was just one of several on Monday evening disrupting American life: Another shooting in Philadelphia left five people – including a 15-year-old boy – dead, and two boys, ages 2 and 13, wounded. Another, in Fort Worth, Texas, left three dead and eight wounded.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.