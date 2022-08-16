Adams County Sheriff's Office searching for missing 14-year-old last seen Monday

ADAMS COUNTY (WKOW) — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a missing teen.
According to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office, Braelynn Muller, 14, of Friendship ran away Monday.
Police say Braelynn was last seen on the 700 block of CTH J in Friendship.
Braelynn was last seen wearing black leggings, but it is unknown what shirt she was wearing. Police say Braelynn is known to wear a cross necklace and hoop earrings.
Anyone with information on Braelynn's whereabouts should contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office at (608) 339-3304.