Armed robbers hold up armored truck in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) - An armored truck was robbed on the north side of Milwaukee Thursday morning.
Police say the suspects held up the truck at gunpoint as they were by an ATM at North Shore Bank. The suspects robbed the truck's employees and took off.
A neighbor caught the getaway vehicle - a black SUV - on her surveillance camera and showed the footage to police.
"I told them what I had and they were happy to have that. He told me what happened, told me money was taken, they got the money," Neighbor Peggy Studenec told our Milwaukee affiliate.
FBI agents and investigators were able to zero in on the same SUV that left the bank, but the suspects got away. Law enforcement says they stole six figures in cash.