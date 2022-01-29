Beloit Police investigating city's second homicide of 2022

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit police say a woman was stabbed to death Saturday morning.
Officers were called to a home on Clary Street just after 7 a.m. for a report of a woman suffering from stab wounds. Police Chief Andre Sayles did not say whether the woman was alive when officers arrived.
"It's very unfortunate that we have so many people in the city that are walking around doing cowardly acts of violence to our residents," Chief Sayles said. Tough words from Chief Sayles after the city of Beloit records its second homicide after a woman died from fatal stab wounds.
"We started a homicide investigation at that time, we have not been able to positively identify the victim as of yet," said Chief Sayles.
Days earlier, the city's first homicide occurred on Madison Road, and Chief Sayles said that these death investigations are taking a toll. "I'm overly frustrated. I know the men and women of the Beloit Police Department are frustrated. I know our residents here to the city of Beloit are frustrated."
Ken Warneke, who lives nearby said, "It is a bit shocking. I don't know what to make of it."
Residents describe this neighborhood as quiet, saying that they were astonished to see crime scene tape and police cars so early in the morning
"A little bit surprised or shocked, very saddened to hear of a potential homicide on my block on my street," said Warneke.
Chief Sayles said that the two homicides are not connected.
To help prevent another crime scene in the city, Chief Sayles said his department is expanding its approach to crime.
"We're looking at some different investigative tactics and tools that we can use partnering with some of our neighbors to the south and to the north and within Rock County to help us out with this," said Chief Sayles
Beloit police have not released the woman's name or age and they don't have any suspects in custody right now.
His officers are canvassing the neighborhood for doorbell camera video that could help the investigation.