Body found in car in Grafton died from gunshot wound

GRAFTON (WKOW) - Deputies in Ozaukee County say they're investigating a body found in a car as a homicide.
The Ozaukee County Sherriff's Office found the body Saturday on County Highway C in the town of Grafton. Investigators say it was a 49-year-old man who died of a gunshot wound. They also believe the car was on fire at one point.
A neighbor spoke to our Milwaukee affiliate about what he saw, saying the car was noticeably far off the road.
"It was quite a bit over almost into the mud, but it was perfectly straight and like didn't involved any accident or anything. It was like somebody just pulled it off the road," neighbor Joe Porth said.
The Sheriff's Office says the man was from out of state. There were Michigan plates on the car when investigators towed it away.
If you have any information, please contact the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office at 262-284-7172.