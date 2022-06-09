Dane County Sheriff's Office introduces first human trafficking detective

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office now has its first human trafficking detective, recognizing the need for a "dedicated detective to investigate the tragic cases of human trafficking in Dane County."
The man chosen for the job is Detective Dritan Lazami, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff's office.
Detective Lazami has been with the Sheriff's Office since 2013. He speaks four languages and had an extensive law enforcement career in Macedonia before coming to the U.S.
Detective Lazami will serve in this role for the next four years.