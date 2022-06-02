Dane County Sheriff's Office investigating York woman's death as homicide

YORK (WKOW) — The Dane County Sheriff's Office is now investigating the death of a 39-year-old York woman as a homicide.
Dora Gonzales Zarate was found dead inside her home on May 24. Authorities have not released a cause of death or details from her autopsy.
Since her body was discovered, detectives have been interviewing family, friends and neighbors, as well as searching the home and property for evidence. In a press release, a sheriff's office spokesperson stated the office does not believe her death is a "random incident."
Anyone with information on the crime should contact police at 608-284-6900.