Delivery driver speaks about attack that led to shooting of off-duty police officer

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- An off-duty Milwaukee police officer is recovering after being shot in the stomach. He tried to stop someone from attacking a DoorDash delivery driver.
The driver spoke with our Milwaukee affiliate, WISN-TV, on the condition of anonymity, since police are still searching for suspects in the case.
She told WISN she lost her job during the pandemic and picked up the delivery job to make ends meet. Since she can't afford child care, she brought her three young girls with her on a delivery route. She went to a Shake Shack to pick up an order and brought one of her girls inside to go to the bathroom.
The woman said people inside saw someone trying to break into her car and alerted her. When she turned around, the suspect ran off and dropped his phone.
The woman picked up the phone and went back into the restaurant to call police, but the suspect came back.
"He realized that I had his phone, and he lifted up his shirt a little bit and started charging at me. You could see that he had a gun and he was charging at me," the woman told WISN.
The off-duty officer was in the restaurant. He pulled the man off of the woman and that's when the suspect shot the officer.
The delivery driver says the officer saved their lives.
When asked what she would say to the officer if they were to meet again, the woman said, "I would tell him, thank you, and that he’s our hero, and I hope we do get a chance to meet him."